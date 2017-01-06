Officers in Kirkcaldy are continuing to investigate a serious incident that occurred in the early hours of Sunday 1st January 2017 in or around the Hunter Street and Promenade area.

As part of ongoing enquiries, detectives are keen to hear from anyone who was within the basin car park situated on Kirkcaldy Promenade area between 2 a.m. and 8 a.m. on New Year’s Day and may have observed any unusual or suspicious activity.

In particular, police are eager to hear from anyone who remembers seeing a silver Ford Galaxy people-carrier vehicle.

If you have any information, call 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.