Levenmouth Academy has been hailed as a “pioneer school” after securing a prestigious award for its digital excellence.

The Fife school has become the first in the region to receive the new gold standard Digital Schools Scotland Award.

The award recognises excellence in integrating digital technology into learning and teaching.

Head teacher Ronnie Ross says the school is delighted with the achievement, which also means the school is considered a pioneer that will guide the way for others.

The Buckhaven school joins Lochgelly High School and Waid Academy, which were winners under the previous system.

The Excellence Award (2021) is nationally recognised, backed by Education Scotland, the Scottish Government and other key partners.

Mr Ross said he is “incredibly proud” to have received the award, as the school has received further plaudits from the validation visit.

He said: “We have been recognised as a national mentor school, and already schools in three authorities have started to communicate with us.

“Mr Maginnis, depute head teacher, has also started working cross-cluster on the next stage of the award, with six primary schools working with us to improve outcomes of young people with the support of digital technology,

“We are incredibly proud of what all of our colleagues, learners and families have achieved, working in collaboration – culminating in this accolade for our school.”

Levenmouth’s school improvement journey has had a significant focus on developing digital technologies in its high tech campus, which led to successful outcomes for young people during lockdown.

Forbes Maginnis, depute head, led the school through the evaluation process and has responsibility for school improvement, including in digital technologies.

He said: “(This) was a fantastic accolade for our whole community.

“We are the biggest and only merged campus in Scotland to receive this revised award.

“We are truly delighted and it reflects the improvement journey that we have been on.”

The school’s pursuit of excellence does not stop here.

Staff are registering the school for a cluster excellence award with Levenmouth as the anchor school, an online safety award and they continue to work in partnership with Digital Schools Scotland.