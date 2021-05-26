A crooked Help for Heroes Fife fundraiser who took more than £160,000 from his mother-in-law’s bank account to fund his gambling addiction has been jailed.

Serial fraudster Timothy Grantham, 68, spent almost £90,000 of Elizabeth McIntosh’s money at the Grosvenor Casino in Dundee.

His offences came to light after Mrs McIntosh’s care home fees went into arrears.

Grantham, who was a volunteer co-ordinator of the Fife branch of Help for Heroes, was locked up on Wednesday after previously pleading guilty at Dundee Sheriff Court.

‘Thoroughly dishonest person’

Sheriff Richard McFarlane said: “The only saving grace is that the family members have been spared the ordeal of participating in a trial.

“This is a significant breach of trust of your own late mother-in-law, wife and sister-in-law.

“You exposed your wife and sister-in-law to investigation.

“These people were potentially targeted for serious investigation as a result of your course of criminal conduct, from which you benefited to a very, very significant extent.”

He added: “You are a thoroughly dishonest person. How was this all going to end? It wasn’t going to end well.

“With the gambling motivation in all of this, like a true addicted gambler you were hoping against hope you would get that big win that would clear everything up, and the hope you would go undetected – particularly by your wife.”

Serial fraudster

The court was told how Grantham had previously served prison sentences in England for fraud and theft.

He formerly ran a charity for ex-servicemen called Wounded in Service and was involved in a group that hosted golf outings for the forces.

The former charity fundraiser served in the armed forces for 32 years.

Grantham’s wife, Lesley McIntosh, appeared in court last year in relation to the theft but charges against her were dropped.

In March 2011, she was given power of attorney for her mother, alongside her sister Sheila Rodger. Grantham was given access to her multiple bank accounts by his wife.

Elizabeth McIntosh was moved to St Andrews House care home in 2016 after being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.

Her house was sold for more than £140,000 which was meant to pay for her care package.

However, an investigation was launched after care home payments were missed.

Fiscal depute Lynne Mannion said previously: “The witness McIntosh died in April 2019. Subscriptions and payments for facilities were paid from her accounts.

“During 2016 and 2017, regular payments were made to the Grosvenor Casino in excess of £16,000, and in excess of £19,000 was removed in cash withdrawals.

“Between August 2016 and February 2019, the care package fell into arrears.

“The care home administrator became aware of issues when a cheque previously paid to them by the accused from his joint account for £7,152.72 was rejected by the bank.”

Cheques bounced

The care home continued to send invoices each month but these were not settled.

Several five-figure cheques were presented to the home but they were refused by the bank.

It was revealed how Ms McIntosh attended at St Andrews Police Office to report her husband for stealing from her mother’s bank account without her knowledge.

She told officers Grantham confessed to her he had spent between £80,000 and £90,000 of her mother’s money in a casino in Dundee.

The care home arrears of £62,271.81 had been repaid which included a £2,000 payment from Ms McIntosh’s sister.

In total, Grantham stole £162,225.27 from Elizabeth McIntosh, with £82,541.20 being paid back.

Grantham, of Links Road, Lundin Links, pled guilty to stealing the money on Aikman Place, St Andrews, between January 1 2016 and February 14 2019.

Solicitor Gary McIlravey said that Ms McIntosh would be standing by Grantham, who is undergoing treatment for lung cancer.

Grantham was sentenced to two years in prison.

Bid to get cash back

The Crown Office has lodged a Proceeds of Crime action against Grantham, to force him to pay back the stolen money.

The Crown accepts Grantham has paid back £82,541.20 and is now looking to recoup the outstanding sum of £79,684.