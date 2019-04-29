Fife gran got a paper cut – which led to her having her hands and feet amputated

A Fife grandmother who lost her hands and feet to sepsis has revealed how she had to battle the deadly condition for a second time.

Marguerite Henderson was left fighting for her life a year ago after a tiny paper cut developed into blood poisoning.

Almost a year later, she was looking forward to celebrating moving into a new home when she was horrified to see a red line develop on her arm, which she recognised as a sign of sepsis.

Marguerite, a former family support worker, was rushed into hospital on February 25 last year after feeling unwell for three days.

The 56-year-old, from Crosshill, Fife, later found out she had been just hours from death, but doctors could not save her limbs from the damage caused by the overwhelming infection.

Her hands were amputated on April 3, and the operation to remove her legs took place on April 12.

