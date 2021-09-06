Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, September 6th 2021 Show Links
News / Local / Fife

Fife GP hit with Covid disruption as staff forced to self-isolate

By Alasdair Clark
September 6, 2021, 1:54 pm
Fife GP Practice
Hospital Hill surgery where a number of staff have been forced to self-isolate.

A GP practice in Dunfermline is to operate a reduced service after several staff members were identified as close contacts of a positive Covid case.

It is not known how many people have been affected, but NHS Fife said several administrative staff at the practice had been forced to self-isolate.

The health board said Hospital Hill surgery in Dunfermline would remain open for virtual appointments, but a small number for face-to-face consultations have been postponed.

Those requiring urgent review were told to contact the practice in the normal way.

“Patients requiring repeat prescriptions are advised these may take slightly longer to be processed,” NHS Fife said.

A spokesperson added: “The surgery wishes to thank patients for the understanding they have shown thus far.

“A further update will be issued in the coming days.

“It is important that anyone experiencing the well-established symptoms of Covid-19 should immediately self-isolate and arrange a test.

“Information on testing is available on the NHS Inform website at: www.nhsinform.scot or by calling 0800 028 2816.

“A local online support hub has been created to provide information on testing for Covid-19 and updates on the pandemic.

“Visit: www.nhsfife.org/coronavirus.”