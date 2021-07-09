Fife golf club’s bid to catch vandals after month of ‘damage every weekend’

A Fife golf club has been forced to install CCTV after a vandalism spree spanning several months.

Officials at Lochgelly Golf Club say they are faced with “extensive damage every single weekend” at the hands of vandals.

In recent months, flags have stolen, melted and snapped, sponsor boards and tee markers have been smashed and stolen, litter bins set alight, trees uprooted and areas of the course littered with broken glass.

Club bosses say they have now been forced to act after the destruction of a stone cairn at the weekend.

Stone cairn damaged

Stones from the cairn, which was built by one of the members, were left strewn across the ground.

A spokesperson for the beleaguered club said the problems have now been reported to police and CCTV will be installed in a bid to catch the culprits.

The problem of large groups of youths gathering on or near has been growing worse in recent months, they added.

“On a good day the greenkeepers will come in and there’ll be maybe three flags missing,” the spokesperson said.

“On a bad day, and Sunday was probably the worst it has been, it’s what you would deem criminal damage.

“We’ve got a member who’s 83 that built that stone cairn by hand and it has been destroyed.

“It’s a complete lack of respect.”

The vandalism is the latest in a series of deliberate acts targeting the club.

In June 2020, a putting green was destroyed by fire after vandals set paint tins alight.

Sergeant Paul Cochrane said problems are caused by a “small minority” of young people.

“We are aware of concerns raised and officers carry out regular patrols of highlighted areas,” he said.

“It is worth stressing that the vast majority of young people do not come to the attention of police.

“A small minority do sometimes become involved in anti-social behaviour and police will take appropriate action where incidents are reported and offenders identified.

Anti-social behaviour

“I would also urge parents to know where their children are, who they are associating with and what they are doing.

“Anyone who has concerns about anti-social behaviour in their area is encouraged to contact police by calling 101 as promptly as possible.”