Fife gin with origins in Italy chosen as partner to 2023 Ryder Cup

A St Andrews gin company founded by a father and son from Italy has been named an official supplier to the 2023 Ryder Cup.

Old Tom Gin 1821 was founded by Giorgio and Gino Cozzolino, and uses Italian ingredients while aiming to pay tribute to St Andrews’ standing as the home of golf.

Giorgio has worked in the international hospitality industry in a career spanning 40 years.

He launched luxury drinks company, Afrodysia, three years ago.

The origins of Old Tom Gin

Giorgio, who has lived in St Andrews for six years, said he was inspired by his love for the town to set up Old Tom Gin 1821.

He also drew inspiration from a range of Italian ingredients.

He said: “When I came to Scotland, I fell in love with the golfing atmosphere in St Andrews.

“I decided to make a gin connected that connects Scotland and my roots in Italy.

“We believe we have successfully achieved that with Old Tom Gin 1821.

“Having introduced a cosmopolitan, indulgent drinks product to market that we are confident will become a timeless classic.”

A ‘fitting’ link between Old Tom Gin and Ryder Cup

Now, the firm will be an official supplier and licensee at the 2023 Ryder Cup.

Old Tom Gin 1821 is distilled using Sicilian oranges with hints of ginger, juniper and cardamon.

Giorgio said: “We are extremely thrilled to be an official supplier and licensee of such a renowned sporting event so early on in our journey.

“This achievement is purely representative of the quality of Old Tom Gin 1821.

“We are excited for what lies ahead.”

Ryder Cup chief commercial officer Guy Kinnings said: “We are delighted to welcome Old Tom Gin 1821 to the sponsorship family of the Ryder Cup.”

Mr Kinnings said it was important to connect the home of golf with the next European host of the competition.

The Ryder Cup was postponed as a result of the pandemic, but will be played in Wisconsin later this month.

The European team will look to retain the title they won in France in 2018.

Mr Kinnings said: “The Ryder Cup also rejoices in blending the rich history and traditions of golf with the future of the game.

“The association with a company which links together the spiritual home of our sport in Scotland to our next home venue in Italy, is so fitting.”

Future plans for Afrodysia

And in the near future, Mr Cozzolino hopes to grow the Afrodysia brand further.

He said: “We are keen to begin growing our wider lifestyle brand with additional products.

“We hope they will attract and indulge the premium demographic.”

The Afrodysia range currently has three products. They are an energy drink, a zero-alcohol pre-dinner spritz and a tonic water.