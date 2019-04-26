Fife footballer to lead team against dad’s former colleagues after blood cancer tragedy

The son of a firefighter who died waiting for a stem cell transplant will play his dad’s former colleagues in a football match in his memory.

Aaron Dall’s father, Gary, died in April last year of blood cancer before he could undergo an operation to save his life.

Twelve-year-old Aaron and his Kirkcaldy Football Club 2006s team-mates will take on a team from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service in a charity match in June.

The event will raise money and awareness for the Anthony Nolan charity, continuing a campaign undertaken by 50-year-old Gary before his death to recruit people to its donor register.

Gary’s wife Jennifer, who is organising it with Kirkcaldy FC coach Garry Thomson, said his appeal saw hundreds of people sign up to the register.

She said: “I would like to keep that going. He is no longer here but there are so many other people who need that chance.”

She said Gary – a Raith Rovers supporter – would be delighted to see Aaron playing his fellow firefighters and continuing his work for Anthony Nolan.

A former group manager based mostly in Kirkcaldy during his 30 years as a firefighter, Gary led a recruitment campaign supported by the fire service, Raith Rovers and Fife Flyers ice hockey team. Hundreds of people stepped up over that period, signing the register in the hope a match could be discovered.

The match will take place at Denfield Park, Kirkcaldy, on June 1 between noon-4pm. There will also be entertainment, including a bouncy castle, barbecue and a fire engine for children to explore.

Entry will be by donation to Anthony Nolan and a raffle and auction will also be held.