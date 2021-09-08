Fife football coach apologises after using ‘racial slur’ next to pic of boys’ football team

An investigation has been launched after a “racial slur” was used by a football coach on social media – next to a Fife boys’ club photo.

Danielle Kay, a coach with Newburgh Juniors 2007s, posted a picture of herself and the team, with a caption using words from a song by rapper Tupac Shakur.

The Instagram post, which has since been deleted, used lyrics from the track All Eyez On Me that twice feature the word “n****”.

There were also references to “gettin’ high”.

The youngsters in the team were not aware that the lyrics would be posted next to their image.

Mrs Kay acknowledged in a separate Instagram post that the caption featured a “racial slur” – but insists she is not racist.

The club are part of Dundee and District Youth Football Association (DDYFA).

Scott Bryson, league secretary, has confirmed a probe is being launched.

Mr Bryson said: “The DDYFA’s stance in any form of racial abuse/inequality, is that it is simply not tolerated in any shape or form.

“This will get our full attention, with any sanctions imposed from the Scottish Youth Football Association.”

Apology posted to Instagram

In her Instagram apology, Mrs Kay – from Perth – wrote: “Yesterday I posted a picture of our team together with song lyrics from Tupac Shakur which I copy & pasted directly into that post.

“It’s been brought to my attention that these copied lyrics contained racial slurs.

“It was of course never my intention to cause any harm or offence, rather posting two of the things I love together – football and music.

“Of course, in hindsight, the language used within the songwriter’s track was inappropriate for me to share and post.

‘I’m deeply sorry for any harm or upset’

“I’m deeply sorry if I caused any harm or upset anyone.

“Of course, anyone who truly knows me, knows that is not the type of person I am.”

Speaking to The Courier, Mrs Kay said any criticism was unjustified as her post “was not meant to have come across the way it’s been portrayed”.

She said: “I copied and pasted the lyrics. They are readily available online.

“They were copied and pasted and were in no way meant to be racist – I’m not racist at all and don’t want to be portrayed as a racist.

“I didn’t think I was doing anything wrong at the time. I’m not a racist and I’m certainly not ignorant.

“This has caused me a huge amount of distress. Somebody has been offended but I didn’t mean it to come across that way.”

Matter to be discussed by club committee

Mrs Kay says no parents of players have been in touch with her to voice concerns, but the matter will be discussed by the club committee.

Husband Callum said: “The image was posted on her private Instagram page. It was an error of judgement.

“She didn’t write the lyrics, she didn’t write the song. Does this mean the millions of people who bought the album are racist too?”

The SYFA has been approached for comment.