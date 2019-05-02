Fife folk call for bus between Dundee and St Andrews to stop near Tay Road Bridge

Campaigners are calling for better bus services between communities at Tay Bridgehead and St Andrews.

The Stagecoach 99 service currently runs between Dundee and St Andrews every 10 minutes during peak times, taking 28 minutes to travel between the two points.

However, it does not stop on the Fife side of the Tay Road Bridge, leaving locals to rely on less frequent and slower alternatives.

The situation has been branded “inexcusable” by local Liberal Democrat councillors Jonny Tepp and Tim Brett, who are launching an online petition calling on the transport giant to take heed of demand in the Tay Bridgehead area.

“The Tay Road Bridge car park offers a place where the bus service could stop to take on and let off passengers without disrupting the service to St Andrews in a significant way,” said Mr Tepp.

Alternative services to St Andrews from Newport typically take 45 minutes or longer, and many involve changing bus.

A Stagecoach spokesman said: “We are committed to improving bus services where practicable.

“Unfortunately we would be unable to add a stopping point at the Fife side of the bridge on the 99 without some infrastructure improvements at the South Access car park to facilitate bus movements.

“However, we are more than happy to have discussions with councillors and officers to discuss what opportunities there may be.”