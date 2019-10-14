Fife farmer’s bid to become Scotland’s first producer of buffalo mozzarella needs £244k to hit target

A Fife buffalo farmer and television star who hopes to become Scotland’s first producer of buffalo mozzarella is on track to meeting his crowdfunding goal.

Steve Mitchell, who appears in BBC’s This Farming Life, has reached £556,000 of his £800,000 funding target.

The sixth-generation farmer, who has appeared on Gordon Ramsay’s The F Word, began farming buffalo in 2005.

He’s now seeking support from foodies across Scotland to help him secure the final chunk of funding he needs to turn his dream into reality.

The target of £800,000 will fund the cost of a manufacturing facility, milking parlour and slurry store.

Steve said: “Producing buffalo mozzarella has been a long-held dream of mine and it’s now so close I can almost taste it.

“I am so grateful to all those who have shown their support so far, either by donating or by helping to spread the word.

“The social benefits of getting involved, such as farm tours and the chance to name a buffalo, have so far proven to be just as popular as the financial incentives. People seem really keen to see us succeed and that’s so encouraging.

“In these current political times, I feel more passionate than ever about local food and drink and about being able to contribute to my local community, as well as to the wider Scottish food and drink industry, by producing home-grown buffalo meat and, once we hit target, buffalo mozzarella.”

Find out more at www.thebuffalofarm.co.uk