Fife Eden Mill gin boss claims Covid vaccines ‘had no proven benefit to society’

The boss of St Andrews gin company Eden Mill has apparently backed claims the Covid vaccination is dangerous and has had “no proven benefit to wider society”.

In a series of outbursts on Linkedin, Paul Miller accused the UK Government of “playing a dangerous game with unproven vaccines inflicted on a desperate population”.

The 59-year-old ‘liked’ posts which claimed the vaccines were dangerous or deadly, and doubted the use of facemasks. He also poured scorn on Covid passports.

Mr Miller founded Fife-based Eden Mill in Fife in 2012.

He said: “Put me at the very back of the queue for the trial meds please.

“For me it’s pretty simple. If someone wants to stick a jab of stuff into my body, I would expect them to accept some form of liability if it was something safe.

“They don’t do that. None of them. So why would I accept it?”

‘Scotland being used as a guinea pig’

Mr Miller claimed “rational challenge is being censored” by the Scottish and UK Governments, and said Scotland was being “used as a guinea pig” for the coronavirus vaccine while other countries waited to see its “real impact and side effects”.

He also said health experts urging people to wear masks were “making it up as they go along” and called people “gullible sheeple”.

He also called Professor Jason Leitch, Scotland’s clinical director “an idiot”.

Discussing vaccinations, he said: “Fit young healthy people are jabbing something because the government intimates it will let them get a holiday abroad or go to concerts.”

He said in another post: “Manufactured fear from our leaders to ensure all young folk toe the line and jab themselves (whether it is necessary or not) is holding folk back.”

In another, he claimed that “just being fit and healthy” was the key to avoiding illness from Covid. He said: “Put me at the very back of the queue for the trial meds, please. I will stick with just being fit and healthy and doing the right stuff.”

‘No legal rights against vaccine makers’

He also mentioned the money spent advertising for people to get jabbed, saying: “Vaccines which incredibly give us absolutely no legal rights against the manufacturers. Yet the government can’t actually substantiate their impact and is spending millions advertising we should take them.”

Another post said: “I don’t want to risk getting jabbed by test jabs from manufacturers with zero liability. The chances of dying of Covid, if you are a fit, healthy individual under-60, is tiny.

“I would rather not be forced to take this. Especially for no proven benefit to wider society.”

Health bosses: ‘Vaccines are safe’

Scots Tory shadow public health minister Sandesh Gulhane, who’s a GP, said: “These sort of posts are unhelpful.”

Eden Mill declined to comment.

Both the UK and Scottish Governments have insisted “vaccines are safe”.