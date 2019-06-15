Fife distillery ‘goes back in time’ to create new whisky with ancient ingredient

A Fife distillery has gone back in time to create an innovative tipple with an ingredient not used in a century.

InchDairnie Distillery in Glenrothes has carefully researched the provenance of their new product and, after a year of development, has made a distillation using a combination of oats and innovative technology.

The oats distillate will ultimately be released under the PrinLaws Collection brand, a set of whiskies made from different cereals and yeasts, with up to two weeks per year at the distillery isolated for one-off distillations.

The product looks set to fall into the single-grain whisky category, and will be made in a still named Lomond which, although it has a traditional appearance, hides seven evaporation plates in the neck. Combined with a reflux opportunity, this means spirit can be drawn off at one, specific strength.

The Lomond still is used only for the experimental series Prinlaws Collection as well as the annual rye-based whisky named RyeLaw.

Managing director Ian Palmer said: “Our intention right from the start was to push the boundaries of flavour.”

During the research phase, Mr Palmer uncovered evidence in the 1908-09 Royal Commission Report on Whisky and Other Potable Spirits that oats were used to make Scotch.