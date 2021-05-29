Fife dentist sells up and calls time on her career after 30 years

A Fife dentist of more than 30 years has explained her decision to sell her practice.

Alison Hughes joined Kincardine Dental Practice as an associate in 1990.

Six years later, she bought the High Street surgery.

She grew the business after taking it on in May 1996, refitting the reception and re-equipping the main surgery.

A second surgery was then fitted along with a dedicated decontamination room, and a computerised practice management system.

Mrs Hughes said: “This allowed the practice to grow, to take on an associate and to see more patients.”

Time for new adventures

After over 30 years in the business, she decided to sell to pursue a well-earned retirement.

She said: “I decided to sell the business and retire after 38 years of dentistry.

“I want to have new adventures with my husband whilst we still can.

“Joel at Christie & Co found a non-corporate buyer for the practice who I believe will continue to develop and grow the practice whilst maintaining its unique, friendly position within the community.”

‘An ideal fit’

Kincardine Dental Practice was bought for an undisclosed price by Charles Parsons.

Mr Parsons is an experienced dentist who has previously owned practices in both the UK and South Africa.

Craig Dickson at Christie Finance, who handled the sale, said: “Charles is an experienced dentist well versed in all aspects of general dentistry.

“He has only recently returned to the UK after living in South Africa for a number of years.”

Joel Mannix, business agent at Christie Finance, said: “I couldn’t be happier with how this deal panned out.

“After several viewings in late 2019/early 2020, we were delayed by the pandemic.

“Dr Parsons is a perfect fit for the practice.

“He shares a lot of the ethos Dr Hughes has as well as his willingness to engage with the community as the only dentist in the village.

“I wish Alison all the best in retirement and Charles the best in his future endeavours.”