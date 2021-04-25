A cyclist knocked out a driver’s teeth by clubbing him in the head with a padlock and chain in a devastating road rage attack.

Shawn Conway was jailed for three and a half years at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

He was convicted of brutally attacking Robert Cowie to his severe injury, permanent disfigurement and impairment.

The shocking assault happened on Dunfermline’s East Port on May 2 2019.

Sheriff Jamie Gilchrist said Conway’s victim will be reminded of the “grotesque level of violence” every time he eats a meal.

28-year-old Conway threw his bike at the front of Mr Cowie’s car as he worked himself into a baffling frenzy of road rage.

He then proceeded to assault the motorist by bludgeoning Mr Cowie on the head with a chain and padlock, causing him to fall to the ground.

Enraged Conway then struck Mr Cowie’s head again on the roadway, rendering him unconscious.

Conway, of Aberdour Place in Dunfermline was convicted of assault and had been remanded earlier this month, appearing this week in the dock from custody.

The court was told he suffers Asperger Syndrome.

Sheriff Gilchrist noted his autism had not hindered him from actions such as travelling to America to record with his band or from setting up his own business.

He sentenced Conway to 42 months behind bars, backdated to April 1 2020.