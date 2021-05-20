Fife crematorium to close for 12 weeks as £1.6m improvement work begins

Fife Council is to press ahead with its £1.6m investment plans to upgrade crematorium facilities in the region.

With work to replace the cremators in Kirkcaldy almost complete, similar improvement work is to begin next month on facilities at Dunfermline Crematorium.

The improvements will require the building to be closed for three months while the work is undertaken.

The improvements also mean that, although there will still be a size limit, the service will now be able to support funerals for coffins that are larger in size.

Liz Murphy, Bereavement Services Manager with Fife Council, said: “Dunfermline Crem has two cremators, both are over 25 years old and both need to be replaced.

“To allow us to do this work we have to shut the crematorium down completely for cremation services.

Work to start next month

“The work at Kirkcaldy is almost finished so we’re planning on starting work at Dunfermline, providing everything goes to plan, the week starting Monday 7 June.”

The improvement work is expected to to take 12 weeks to complete however, while the Dunfermline site is closed, the Garden of Remembrance and office will remain open to the public as normal.

Liz added: “We will also continue to offer appointment to families wishing to scatter their loved one’s ashes in the Garden.

“However, this may be restricted to certain days each week, but we will do our best to accommodate families.

Relocation of staff

“Crematorium staff normally based at Dunfermline will be temporarily based at Kirkcaldy Crematorium during the work unless they’re needed to carry out scattering duties at Dunfermline Crematorium.

“As required, where a cremation that would normally take place at Dunfermline is scheduled for Kirkcaldy Crematorium, arrangements are in place for transporting the ashes back to Dunfermline Crematorium Garden for scattering.

“We have also been in touch with local Funeral Directors to make them aware of the revised arrangements for the duration of the work.”

For more information on Bereavement Services please visit www.fife.gov.uk/bereavementservices