Fife crash leaves one in hospital after car overturns amid downpours

Police have warned drivers in Fife to take care on the roads after a crash left one person in hospital when their vehicle overturned.
Officers in south west Fife attended a single-vehicle collision on the A907 between Blairhall and Alloa on Monday morning.
Sharing a picture of a vehicle on its side they explained one person had been taken to hospital as a result of the incident.
Police Scotland said one person had been taken to hospital to be “checked over” following the crash.
A spokesperson said: “Dealing with a single-vehicle road traffic collision this morning on the A907 out beyond Blairhall.
“One [person] away to hospital to get checked over.
“Please take care if you’re driving today. Some of the roads are still a bit greasy from the rain.”
It comes after parts of nearby Dunfermline were flooded on Sunday after a day of heavy rain.
Residents described the town’s Robertson Road had been “like a river”.
A weather warning for thunderstorms covering Tayside and Fife has been extended into Monday, with people told to expect more rain.
Forecasters have predicted heavy rain at times, with a chance of thunder in the afternoon on Monday.
VIDEO: Dunfermline and Cowdenbeath hit with sudden localised flooding after day of heavy rain