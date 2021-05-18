Fife Covid infection rates more than double those in Dundee

The coronavirus case rate in Fife is now more than double that of Dundee.

Coronavirus seven-day case rates in Fife stand at 39.1, up from 23.3 on May 7. This figure is more than triple the positivity rate in Angus, which stands at 8.6.

In Dundee, the positivity rate in the seven days leading up to May 15 was 12.7, down from 14.1 the previous week.

In Perth and Kinross the case rate per 100,000 people over the last seven days was 27.

While the number of new cases in Fife has risen in recent days, the positivity rate is below the threshold for level two restrictions.

According to Scottish Government guidelines, a local authority should have a case rate of less than 50 per 100,000 to remain under level two.

In Fife 146 new cases were recorded in the previous seven days, with 11 new cases reported by NHS Fife on Tuesday, May 18.

14 cases were recorded across NHS Tayside, which includes Dundee, Angus and Perth and Kinross.

Indian variant in Fife

NHS Fife said on May 14 that six cases of the B.1.617 variant first identified in India had been identified in Kirkcaldy.

No update was immediately available on Tuesday, but a spokesperson for the health board said an update was expected later this week.

“There is no evidence of widespread transmission of the B.1.617 variant within the community at this stage,” NHS Fife said on Friday.

An additional mobile testing unit was announced after cluster was linked to the Valley and Templehall areas of Kirkcaldy.

Locals were encouraged to be tested whether they had symptoms or not.

A spokesperson added: “Genomic testing has confirmed that these cases are the B.1.617 variant first identified in India.

“The B.1.617 variant is known to be more transmissible and it’s important we take steps to limit the opportunity for further spread of the virus so NHS Fife is calling for people in the area to get tested whether or not they have symptoms.”

Across Scotland 268 new cases were recorded, the majority of which were in NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde.

No new deaths were announced between Sunday and Monday, according to the latest update from Public Health Scotland.