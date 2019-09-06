Fife couple shock guests with surprise wedding at Dundee hotel

Usually when you meet a bride-to-be, all they can talk about is their upcoming nuptials.

However, Louise Irvine and Graham Paulley did everything a bit differently, meaning they had to keep quiet about their special day.

Louise, 27, met Graham, 34, when they both worked at the Old Course Hotel in St Andrews back in 2013.

They got together on a staff night out after the annual Dunhill Links Championship.

On their first official date, the couple enjoyed a meal at a local Indian restaurant.

In March, after nearly six years together and no ring on Louise’s finger, she took matters into her own hands and the pair entrusted just two people with their secret.

© Siobhan Diamond Photography

Louise said: “After nearly six years together with no proposal, I asked Graham how he would feel about a surprise wedding.

“He replied that he had actually been thinking the same thing. “Graham didn’t want a big fancy wedding so we started wedding planning at the end of March.

“I told my sister Sarah and Graham told his sister Clair, just so we could get a little help organising both sides of the family.

“Clair was so excited. She made the wedding arch with flowers around it and all the table decorations.

“She also gave us one of her gran’s rings.

“It had a light purple amethyst stone on it so we took it to jeweller Lorraine Law and had it made into a new rose gold band.

“When the ring was ready we went to collect it. I put it on my finger and never took it off again.”

The wedding date was set for August 24. Louise had picked her dress and everyone was ready to descend on the Apex Hotel.

© Siobhan Diamond Photography

However, the guests did not realise they were about to witness a wedding – they thought they were attending an engagement party.

Even the bride’s father didn’t know he was about to walk his daughter down the aisle.

Louise added: “On the day I phoned my dad and told him to come up to my room at the Apex.

“He walked into the room to find me in my wedding dress.

“He had absolutely no clue whatsoever about it.

“We both were holding back the tears.

“His face was priceless. He couldn’t speak for a few minutes. “Siobhan Diamond Photography was there taking pictures so you can see the shock on his face.

“I think my brother Freddie’s reaction was the best, even though I wasn’t there to see it.

“Siobhan has a photograph of him sitting down in the room where we got married.

“Some of Graham’s friends clicked as his friend Mark travelled all the way from Florida with his wife Evita.

“They thought ‘no one travels all that way for an engagement party’.

© Siobhan Diamond Photography

“But they kept quiet so most of the guests only realised as they walked into the room.

“It was honestly the hardest secret I’ve ever kept.

“When we decided to do it I wanted to tell everyone I bumped into.

“We loved how laid back the day was.

“We had a Tantrum Doughnuts’ stack instead of a wedding cake and an Indian curry buffet – we love curry – and lots of prosecco. “Seeing everyone so happy just made our day.”

The happy couple have not yet booked their honeymoon as they are hoping to sell their Balmullo home and move back to Dundee but they hope to get away next year.

