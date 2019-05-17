The Fife country estate which “broke the internet” is back on the market.

Chesterhill House, near Newport, caused a media sensation when the ‘small castle’ was listed for sale in 2017 at offers over £200,000 – the same price as a studio flat in North London at the time.

A staggering 121,399 people checked out the 19th century, six-bedroom property on social media, and estate agent Bell Ingram was flooded with requests for viewing, racking up a total of 156 visits and culminating in a highly competitive closing date with 15 offers submitted.

The building, which is effectively a small castle and now comes with 3.8 acres of land, captured people’s imaginations worldwide, and was even the subject of a feature on Fox News.

The current owner of Chesterhill House has made substantial improvements over the past two years, including remedial work to remove asbestos and bat mitigation measures.

The estate is being sold with planning permission for substantial extension, plus it now includes the two-bedroom Gatehouse property which wasn’t part of the original sale.

C-listed Chesterhill House was built in 1870 to replace an older home constructed by a Dundee merchant, which was destroyed by fire.

The estate was purchased in 1970 by local schoolteachers Richard and Leslie von Goetz, who died in 2003 and 2005 respectively, and has been unoccupied since then.

Internally, the property extends to 492 square metres and is laid out over three floors and an attic.

Despite its current condition, Chesterhill House has maintained a number of traditional, architectural features including castellated parapets and a square tower and oval walled garden, which is also listed and predates the existing house.

It also has mains water and electricity with drainage to a septic tank, as well as high ceilings, panel doors, casement windows and open fireplaces in the principal rooms.

Additionally, the sale comprises the detached former coach house which, although having currently fallen into disrepair, offer great potential following extensive refurbishment.

Carl Warden from Bell Ingram said: “Chesterhill House offers a truly unique opportunity for anyone looking for a real, hands-on property project.

“It is in need of considerable upgrading but for anyone up to the challenge, it has endless potential to be transformed into an impressive, character-filled family home.

“It also offers the best of both worlds in that it is situated in a sloping site surrounded by woodland, giving a sense of rural seclusion and privacy, but also has good access to major road links and Perth, Aberdeen and Edinburgh are all within comfortable driving distance.”

For further information, see the Bell Ingram website.