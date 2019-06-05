Fife Council overspends on social care budget by almost £3m

Fife Council overspent its social care budget by £2.7 million last year. It was £9.7m before NHS Fife transferred £7m.

Home care services were overspent by £2.5m, mainly a result of the continuing increased demand for care packages. There was a £3.7m overspend for adult placements, again because of increased demand.

Fife’s scrutiny committee discussed the financial position of its health and social care revenue budget. Concerns were raised about the future.

The overspend represents 1.9% of the council’s total social care budget of £145m.

Committee convener, Liberal Democrat councillor Tim Brett, said: “There are some partnerships in Scotland who are managing to remain within budget, but we are by no means alone in being overspent.”

SNP councillor John Beare suggested more time should be spent scrutinising this budget.