Fife Council leaders pledge to welcome Afghan refugees to the region amid Taliban crisis

Fife Council has made a commitment to welcome Afghan families seeking refugee to the region.

Some 20,000 Afghans are to be welcomed to the UK in the next few years as part of an effort to protect innocent civilians wrapped up in the country’s crisis.

There are fears the rights of many Afghans — particularly women — will be lost when the Taliban exerts its ideology on the Central Asian nation.

Countries around the world are being urged to come up with a plan to protect them.

The local authority’s co-leaders, councillors David Alexander and David Ross, said they would be liaising with the Home Office over the next few days.

In a joint statement, they said: “Fife has always played a lead role in welcoming refugees from around the world, and we stand ready to play our part again.

“Prior to this unfolding crisis, Fife had already committed to resettling 10 Afghan families.

“We’re currently working with other council services and partners including, health, voluntary sector and Police Scotland to see if we can accommodate more families.

“We will be liaising with Cosla and the Home Office over the next few days to firm up our plans to help Afghan refugees.”

Desperate people clinging to US planes

Desperation among the population saw thousands converge on Kabul Airport with some clinging on to US military planes on the runway.

At least seven people died after falling off the huge carriers, which were leaving the country’s capital after picking up US embassy staff and other officials.

Dundee is also ready to play its part in housing Afghan refugees, the city council’s leader has said.

John Alexander said the city will not turn a blind eye to the impending humanitarian disaster.

Welcoming Dundee ‘should help more refugees’

He has promised the council will do everything it can to find a home for what would likely only be a handful of Afghans initially.

He said: “The situation in Afghanistan is another reminder of the huge toll that civilian populations, around the world, pay for the failure and actions of others.

“We cannot and must not just turn a blind eye because it’s not ‘in our back yard’.

“My morals and ethics define my approach to issues and this is one which I cannot turn my head to. We have stood up and been counted over decades.

“Most recently, we helped support some Syrian families who now call Dundee home.”

He added: “…I’ve instructed officers of Dundee City Council to identify options for supporting the Afghan refugee scheme (once defined by the Home Office).

‘Save lives in the process’

“While the numbers will likely be small, if all councils play their part then we can genuinely and meaningfully support people facing a grim situation and potentially save lives in the process.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has promised that up to 5,000 Afghans can find refuge in the UK this year, with up to 20,000 in the longer term.

The Taliban moved in rapidly to overthrow the Afghan government in Kabul just weeks after foreign troops began to withdraw from the country.

It came after almost 20 years of conflict between Western forces — led by the United States — and Taliban militants.