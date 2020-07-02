Fife Council confirm dates for full-time return for primary, secondary and nursery pupils

Arrangements vary across nursery, primary and secondary school as Fife education chiefs announce how pupils will return full-time in August.

Many pupils will not return to the classroom right away from August 12.

In a letter to parents, Carrie Lindsay, executive director of education, said a phased return will be used for secondary schools.

Intake will be staggered from August 12 to 14 and a full return is expected from August 17 due to school sizes, layouts and timetable arrangements.

Nurseries in the kingdom will also have a staggered start from August 12 to allow the youngest children to settle into a new or unfamiliar environment.

However, all pupils attending primary or special schools will be offered the opportunity to return from August 12, to enable children to get back into a routine of attending school.

Blended learning remains in place as a contingency plan for all schools and Fife Council said it hopes to move teaching “as near as possible” to 50% for primary, special and nursery, if required.

Pupils would be in school two days every week and alternate Wednesdays.

Secondary schools are also set to deliver close to 50% if schools are not able to reopen due to coronavirus. However, policy will be unique to each school to take account of the individual requirements.

Mrs Lindsay said: “We are currently preparing for a full return to school and nursery in August 2020, for all our children and young people, unless for health reasons they continue to shield, where alternative arrangements will come directly from the school.

“This is really good news and we look forward to welcoming our children and young people back.

“The health, safety and wellbeing of our children and young people as well as our staff, will drive how we prepare for this return.

“Different age groups need different consideration as to how we best reintroduce our children and young people to school and nurseries.”

Angus Council has yet to announce how the new school term will look, but schools in Dundee and Perth and Kinross will also return on a staggered basis.