Fife Council ‘committed to helping’ following announcement Debenhams to close

Fife Council’s economy convener said the local authority was “100% committed” to helping Kirkcaldy town centre grow following news of Debenhams’ closure.

The town’s High Street branch is the only Scottish store among 22 to be closed by the retailer early in 2020, dealing a blow after the loss of BHS and Marks and Spencer.

Labour councillor Altany Craik said the company’s decision reinforced the challenges of changing consumer behaviour for Fife’s key town centres.

“We are already investing in supporting the town centre and the high street and will continue to do so, at pace,” he said.

“The council is working with businesses, including the Adam Smith Global Foundation, the new owners of the Kirkcaldy Centre and managers of the Mercat Centre, to look at new opportunities to bring people into the town, and we are developing new approaches to parking.”