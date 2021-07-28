Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, July 28th 2021 Show Links
News / Scotland

Fife College teams up with CR Smith to create fast-track joinery programme

By Gavin Harper
July 28, 2021, 4:15 pm
CR Smith apprentice Dylan Risk.
Fife College has teamed up with CR Smith to create a fast-track training scheme for would-be joiners.

The programme has been created to help address the growing demand for trade skills.

Starting in September, students will get three days a week of college-based work, complemented by work experience at the company.

Upon completing the course, the trainees will be guaranteed an interview with CR Smith.

They will also have the opportunity to apply for a place on the CR Smith adult apprenticeship programme.

The programme aims to find more joiners.

The new programme is the latest collaboration between CR Smith and Fife College.

The organisations already deliver a joinery apprenticeship programme for 16-19-year-olds.

It builds in skills including customer service and teamwork, as well as product specific expertise.

A need for more joiners

Ian Macfarlane, managing director of Dunfermline-headquartered CR Smith, said:  “We want to see more people take up joinery jobs.

“This new trainee joiner programme is one way that we can achieve that.

“The programme offers would-be joiners the chance to learn the skills while building their knowledge and understanding of how those skills can be applied in a ‘real’ working environment.

“Our commitment is to provide relevant work experience as well as an interview and skills test for all those who successfully complete the course.

“Most importantly, it could also lead to an opportunity to commence an adult apprenticeship.

“At a time when there is a growing need to fill trade jobs and develop key trade skills, the collaborative spirit with which the college approaches vocational training is very innovative.”

Programme could be a ‘huge boost’

Fife College director of business development Jan Thomson said: “This programme could provide a huge boost to anyone looking to enter the joinery profession.

“We’ve had a great partnership with CR Smith.

“In that time, we’ve provided a huge number of individuals the skills they need to start a career in the industry.

“This new programme will continue that good work.

“We look forward to providing many more opportunities for individuals across Fife for many years to come.”