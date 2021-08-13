Fife child abuser jailed for more than 20 years and placed on Sex Offenders Register for life

A Fife man has been jailed for more than two decades for a catalogue of horrific abuse against children in the 1980s and 1990s.

Stephen John Head, 56, was found guilty earlier this month of abusing three children.

Head, formerly of Baird Crescent, Leven, appeared at Sheffield Crown Court and was sentenced to 20 years and 12 weeks in prison.

He was also placed on the Sex Offenders Register for life and made the subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

He had admitted 26 charges of sexual offences involving children, who cannot be named for legal reasons, in Doncaster in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

Speaking after the sentencing, investigating officer Alexandra Storey, of South Yorkshire Police praised the abuse survivors for their part in bringing Head to justice.

She said: “All three of the victims in this case were incredibly brave to come forward and report the horrific abuse they suffered at the hands of Stephen Head.

“I know that the original investigating officer Alison Shields is grateful to all of them for the support they have given during the lengthy investigation.

“We hope that the significant custodial sentence handed down to Head will provide his victims with some comfort as they continue on their journey of recovery.

“I also hope this result will give other victims of historic sexual abuse the confidence to talk to us.”