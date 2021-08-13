Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Court

Fife child abuser jailed for more than 20 years and placed on Sex Offenders Register for life

By Crime and Courts Team
August 13, 2021, 10:24 am Updated: August 13, 2021, 10:33 am
Stephen Head has been jailed for more than 20 years.
A Fife man has been jailed for more than two decades for a catalogue of horrific abuse against children in the 1980s and 1990s.

Stephen John Head, 56, was found guilty earlier this month of abusing three children.

Head, formerly of Baird Crescent, Leven, appeared at Sheffield Crown Court and was sentenced to 20 years and 12 weeks in prison.

He was also placed on the Sex Offenders Register for life and made the subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

He had admitted 26 charges of sexual offences involving children, who cannot be named for legal reasons, in Doncaster in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

Speaking after the sentencing, investigating officer Alexandra Storey, of South Yorkshire Police praised the abuse survivors for their part in bringing Head to justice.

She said: “All three of the victims in this case were incredibly brave to come forward and report the horrific abuse they suffered at the hands of Stephen Head.

“I know that the original investigating officer Alison Shields is grateful to all of them for the support they have given during the lengthy investigation.

“We hope that the significant custodial sentence handed down to Head will provide his victims with some comfort as they continue on their journey of recovery.

“I also hope this result will give other victims of historic sexual abuse the confidence to talk to us.”