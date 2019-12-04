Fife care worker who slated dead resident online struck off

A care home worker who slated a resident online after they died has been banned from working in the profession.

Cheryl Cunningham said “the home is going to be too quiet now without your banging” in relation to the resident underneath a post about their death in July last year.

The former Leven Beach Care Home worker was also criticised for her “persistent failure to ensure the safety of vulnerable service users”, which included failing to apply the brakes on a commode chair, leading to another resident incurring an injury.

Cunningham failed to engage with an investigation into her conduct by care watchdogs the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC).

The regulator has ordered that her name be struck from the national care register.

She no longer works for Leven Beach Care Home, having left after two disciplinary hearings with care home bosses during which she “accepted that (her) work had fallen below an acceptable standard”.

An independent panel convened by the watchdog heard that Cunningham had posted the offensive comment on the Facebook page of a funeral director announcing the resident’s death.

It ruled the act was “entirely inappropriate” and failed to show “dignity and respect” to the resident and their family.

The panel also decided there was enough evidence to prove the Leven worker had failed to apply the brakes on a resident’s commode chair in September last year.

Just over a week later, she failed to ensure a resident at risk of choking had access to a safety buzzer before she left his room on two consecutive days.

The SSSC concluded: “A fully informed member of the public would be very concerned about your conduct, your repeated failures to act in accordance with the requirements of your role, your lack of insight and your failure to cooperate with the SSSC’s investigation.

“You have not shown any real understanding of what impact your actions could have had on the parties involved.”

Cheryl Cunningham, Leven SSSC woman, has commented: “I would like to say at the time of everything going on with this I was getting over the death of my dad who had suffered ill health for a year before his passing.

“I got three days compassionate leave one of which was the day of the funeral which I was off anyway. They have no sympathy for there staff and the conditions we had to work in were terrible.”

Level Beach operator Meallmore were contacted for comment.