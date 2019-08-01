Fife care worker who repeatedly raped a disabled man in his care is jailed

A care worker from Fife who repeatedly raped a severely disabled man has been jailed.

Steven Watson, now aged 64, was employed by a charity to provide care within a residential home where he attacked the man, who is incapable of giving consent.

On June 26, Watson pled guilty to raping the victim, aged in his forties, between December 2018 and January 2019.

Officers began an investigation into Watson after concerns over his behaviour at the care home in Dunfermline were reported by colleagues to management, who then alerted police.

At the High Court in Edinburgh, Judge Lord Beckett said it was a “dreadful crime”.

He said it had been a “gross breach of trust” of a man who was unable to consent and unable to physically resist.

Watson’s victim had a number of conditions, including cerebral palsy, epilepsy and severe learning difficulties, and used a wheelchair, and “couldn’t do anything for himself”.

He has now been sentenced to six years and four months in prison and registered indefinitely as a sex offender, when sentenced yesterday.

Police Scotland have welcomed the jail term.

Detective Constable Lauren Miller of Fife’s divisional rape investigation unit said: “Steven Watson used his position to prey on an extremely vulnerable man in what was a despicable breach of trust.

“I want to thank staff for their vigilance in reporting concerns to management and police, and for their co-operation with our investigation.

“Police Scotland is committed to safeguarding people from sexual violence and any reports will be taken seriously and thoroughly investigated.”

Those with information or concerns about sexual offences can call Police Scotland on 101, or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.