Fife care worker choked resident by pinning his head back and pouring medication into his mouth

A Fife care home worker choked a resident by pinning his head back and pouring medication into his mouth.

Cherylleigh Niven committed the offence while working at Craighead Nursing Home, in Newport, in June 2017.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard she tilted the resident’s chair backwards, pinned his head to the chair and forced the liquid into his mouth causing him to choke, risking his health.

She was banned from registration as a care home worker after failing to notify the regulating body of her conviction.

For the full story, see The Courier website.