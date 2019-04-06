Fife care home worker who ‘failed to disclose conviction’ to face tribunal

A Fife care worker is to face a tribunal over claims she failed to inform her employers of a conviction for malpractice while at work.

Cherylleigh Niven has been accused of failing to inform national regulator the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) of her conviction on a charge of culpable and reckless conduct related to her work.

Niven was suspended and then dismissed from her role at Craighead Nursing Home, a care home for adults in Newport, following the incident.

However, watchdogs at the SSSC claim that she failed to inform them of both her conviction and her dismissal from her job.

As a result, the regulator claims Niven’s ability to practise as a support worker has been impaired as a result of her conviction and because of her misconduct.

The worker has been ordered before a fitness to practise hearing on Thursday and Friday next week at Compass House, on Dundee’s Riverside Drive.

At the hearing, she will have the opportunity to explain her actions and put forward any mitigating factors by way of explanation.

However, if the allegations are found to be proved, Niven could have sanctions imposed on her, ranging from an official warning on her record to being struck off altogether.