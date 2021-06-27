Fife businessman and firefighter Angus Ferrier dies aged 76

Plumber, fireman and football coach Angus Ferrier of Anstruther has died aged 76.

Mr Ferrier, who served for 31 years as a retained firefighter, and his wife Margaret, were twice introduced to the Queen at Holyrood Palace.

They were invited to attend a garden party in 1999 and the following year the Queen presented Angus with a Queen’s Fire Service Medal.

Angus was born in Errol, the youngest of farm worker Robert and Elizabeth Ferrier’s seven children.

Move to Fife

In 1949, the family moved to Kingask farm, St Andrews, where Angus was educated at the Burgh School.

He then served a five-year apprenticeship with Auchterlonie plumbing engineers in St Andrews.

In 1962, met his future wife, Margaret, whose surname was also Ferrier, at a dance in St Andrews and they went on to marry in St Leonard’s Church in the town on February 5, 1966.

Their first home was at 24 George Street, Cellardyke, by which time Angus had gone to work with W. Duncan plumbers, Pittenweem.

On April 1, 1969, Angus launched his own business, AA Ferrier in Anstruther. A few weeks earlier he had joined the fire service as a retained firefighter in the town.

On call

Mrs Ferrier said: “In those days there were 12 fireman and they were supposed to be on call one week on and one week off but in practice they were on call all the time, and he did that for 31 years.”

Both Angus and Margaret had a wide range of interests outside work.

They ran a tropical fish club at the holiday camp in Anstruther and held shows in the town hall during the 1970s and 1980s.

Fundraiser

Angus used to run annual fetes at the fire station to raise money for the fire service benevolent charity and other organisations.

In his younger days he played in goals for Anstruther United and went on to co-manage the team with his friend Tom Murray.

Mrs Ferrier said: “Angus was very sociable and family orientated. He was always there for his family.”

The family’s announcement can be read here.