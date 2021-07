A Fife businessman accused of being concerned in the supply of more than £100,000 worth of herbal cannabis has walked free from court after a jury found the charge not proven.

Tomasso Palumbo, 53, of Craigmyle Street, Dunfermline, was tried at the High Court in Livingston after pleading not guilty to dealing drugs from houses in Bathgate and Broxburn, West Lothian, between July 16 and November 22 2018.