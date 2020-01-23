Fife bus driver charged with causing death of woman, 82

A bus driver has appeared in court charged with causing the death of an 82-year-old passenger in Fife.

Michael Gillespie is accused of causing the death of Elizabeth Colville by driving dangerously through Freuchie’s east end in April 2019.

Prosecutors allege that Gillespie braked sharply in a bid to avoid a collision which caused Mrs Colville to be thrown from her seat and strike her head. She died a few days later in the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.

Gillespie, of Rymalton, Kirkcaldy, made no plea or declaration when he appeared on a single charge on petition at Dundee Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

It is alleged that on April 8 2019, he caused the death of Mrs Colville by driving a 64 Moffat and Williamson bus dangerously on the B936 East End, Freuchie, driving at excessive speed and striking road verges.

Gillespie allegedly drove the wrong way round a mini roundabout before passing a row of parked cars at excessive speed.

He allegedly failed to give way to an approaching motor vehicle, driven by Jane Gourlay, whereby he and Ms Gourlay braked sharply in order to avoid a collision.

This allegedly caused passengers on the bus to suffer fear and alarm, whereby they held onto on-board furniture in order to stop them from being thrown from their seats.

The charge states that Mrs Colville was thrown from her seat and thereafter struck her head on an on-board wheelchair frame, whereby she was so severely injured that she later died.

Gillespie, 33, had his case continued for further examination when he appeared before Sheriff George Way.

He was released on standard bail conditions.