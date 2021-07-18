Fife boy, 12, wins Scottish cadet karting championship with fastest lap

A Fife youngster has become the new Scottish champion in cadet karting following a narrow miss for the title last year.

Leon Hastie, from Markinch, has been racing since he was just six years old and has ambitions of becoming a professional race car driver in the future.

Now, 12-year-old Leon has become the Scottish champion of the cadet series of kart racing.

The championships took place over the first weekend in July with a total of four heats.

Leon won all but one of the rounds, where he came third.

“I’m really happy to have won,” said Leon.

“I’m proud of myself for being able to achieve the win and it’s a big achievement in my karting journey that I’ll always remember.”

As well as becoming Scottish cadet karting champion, he also won a trophy for the fastest lap.

Mum Kaleigh Oswald, 31, is thrilled with her son’s success.

“We’re so proud of him,” she said.

“Kart racing stopped for a year during the pandemic and it only started again in April.

“But since it’s started back up, it’s been go, go, go.”

The championship took place at the East of Scotland Kart Club in Crail, with Leon competing against 28 other talented drivers.

Ms Oswald thinks the time off has been good for her son, as his skill has improved over the year-long break.

“I don’t know what happened, this year he’s just really come on so much.

“I think he’s just more hungry to win.”

‘Deserved win’

Leon narrowly lost out on the championship last year, as a late start meant he was handicapped behind the rest of the competitors.

“It was actually his dad’s fault,” said Kaleigh.

“He got him to the gate late and they just missed the start.

“So Leon had to start way back behind everyone else in the second heat.

“Somehow, he still managed to come fourth.

“It was a bit devastating for him that he didn’t win, but this year’s win was well deserved.”

The young racer is also part of the SFR Motorsport team taking part in the British Karting Championships driving alongside the best in Britain.

Leon was leading the tournament at the start of the year, but he has since fallen to seventh place out of around 30 competitors.

However mum Kaleigh believes more is still to come, as the race isn’t over yet.

Leon started racing with dad Lee Hastie, 39, six years ago.

“His dad did all the mechanical stuff with him, but now it’s all Leon,” said proud mum Kaleigh.

“He just loves it.

“He’s out racing every weekend, if not every other weekend.”

This is Leon’s last year in cadets, as he will be moving up and competing in the Ultimate Karting Championship next year.

The young racer is keen to become a professional race car driver, with mum Kaleigh expecting great things after his recent success.