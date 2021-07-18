Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Fife boy, 12, wins Scottish cadet karting championship with fastest lap

By Katy Scott
July 18, 2021, 5:00 pm
scottish cadet karting champion leon hastie
Markinch youngster Leon Hastie, 12, proudly shows off his trophies.

A Fife youngster has become the new Scottish champion in cadet karting following a narrow miss for the title last year.

Leon Hastie, from Markinch, has been racing since he was just six years old and has ambitions of becoming a professional race car driver in the future.

Now, 12-year-old Leon has become the Scottish champion of the cadet series of kart racing.

The championships took place over the first weekend in July with a total of four heats.

Leon won all but one of the rounds, where he came third.

cadet karting
Leon in action at the weekend on his way to winning the Cadet series of Kart races in Crail.

“I’m really happy to have won,” said Leon.

“I’m proud of myself for being able to achieve the win and it’s a big achievement in my karting journey that I’ll always remember.”

As well as becoming Scottish cadet karting champion, he also won a trophy for the fastest lap.

Mum Kaleigh Oswald, 31, is thrilled with her son’s success.

“We’re so proud of him,” she said.

“Kart racing stopped for a year during the pandemic and it only started again in April.

“But since it’s started back up, it’s been go, go, go.”

cadet karting
Leon with mum Kaleigh.

The championship took place at the East of Scotland Kart Club in Crail, with Leon competing against 28 other talented drivers.

Ms Oswald thinks the time off has been good for her son, as his skill has improved over the year-long break.

“I don’t know what happened, this year he’s just really come on so much.

“I think he’s just more hungry to win.”

‘Deserved win’

Leon narrowly lost out on the championship last year, as a late start meant he was handicapped behind the rest of the competitors.

“It was actually his dad’s fault,” said Kaleigh.

“He got him to the gate late and they just missed the start.

“So Leon had to start way back behind everyone else in the second heat.

“Somehow, he still managed to come fourth.

“It was a bit devastating for him that he didn’t win, but this year’s win was well deserved.”

cadet karting

The young racer is also part of the SFR Motorsport team taking part in the British Karting Championships driving alongside the best in Britain.

Leon was leading the tournament at the start of the year, but he has since fallen to seventh place out of around 30 competitors.

However mum Kaleigh believes more is still to come, as the race isn’t over yet.

cadet karting
Leon with mum Kaleigh Oswald and dad Lee Hastie

Leon started racing with dad Lee Hastie, 39, six years ago.

“His dad did all the mechanical stuff with him, but now it’s all Leon,” said proud mum Kaleigh.

“He just loves it.

“He’s out racing every weekend, if not every other weekend.”

This is Leon’s last year in cadets, as he will be moving up and competing in the Ultimate Karting Championship next year.

The young racer is keen to become a professional race car driver, with mum Kaleigh expecting great things after his recent success.