Fife bodybuilder Craig Mackay found guilty of multiple rapes

A muscular Fife bodybuilder found guilty of brutalising two ex-partners is facing a lengthy prison term.

Following Craig Mackay’s conviction on four counts of rape, judge Lord Fairley called for a background report and a risk assessment of the danger he poses to the public. Sentence will be passed at a later date.

Remanding Mackay in custody at the High Court in Livingston, the judge told him his name would be added to the sex offenders’ register with immediate effect.

Mackay, 33, of Ashgrove, Methil, Fife, had denied assaulting and raping a pair of 32-year-olds, one to the danger of her life.

The jury took three hours to return two unanimous and two majority verdicts, finding him guilty of all the charges.

Mackay held his head in his hands and bowed forward in the dock as the first verdict was read out.

He continued to shake his head in apparent disbelief as the other guilty verdicts were returned.

Previous offences

Advocate depute Christopher Macintosh revealed Mackay had previously served a prison sentence for serious assault, with a domestic aggravation.

He had a string of convictions for domestic violence and disorder involving one of the complainers in the current case.

In a victim impact statement one of the women told of being raped three times by the accused.

She gave evidence that she thought she was going to die when Mackay grabbed her by the throat and raped her.

She said: “I couldn’t breathe. I couldn’t swallow.”

Her neighbour told how the “distressed and upset” 32-year-old arrived at her door early in the morning in her nightwear, before curling up on the couch and crying.

She asked if she could use the neighbour’s shower and spent well over an hour in the bathroom telling her afterwards that she’d used “every single product”.

The neighbour said the woman then gave her a “very graphic” description of being raped by the accused, who repeatedly made abusive phone calls to her as they spoke.

Mitigation reserved

Mackay admitted he had been abusive but denied rape.

He had said: “I was really volatile on drink and I come to blows quite a lot.

“I maybe lifted my hands (but) one thing I’m definitely not is a rapist.

“I hate people who do things like that.”

Jim Keegan QC, defending, said he would reserve his plea in mitigation until Mackay appears for sentence at Glasgow High Court on July 28.