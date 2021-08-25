News / Local / Fife Fife bin strike threat over claims recycling is being sent to landfill By Claire Warrender August 25, 2021, 7:05 am Updated: August 25, 2021, 8:45 am Binmen are threating industrial action. Fife’s binmen are threatening strike action amid claims they’ve been told to throw recycling into landfill. Unions have planned a mass protest next month following instructions to mix clean cardboard, paper and plastics with general waste destined for landfill sites. There is a landfill site at Ladybank. And if the practice continues, the next stage will be to ballot members on possible industrial action. Continue Reading Log in or subscribe to receive exclusive premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers! Subscribe