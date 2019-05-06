Fife barber beat up mum’s disabled boyfriend and spat at Dundee police

A barber battered his mum’s disabled boyfriend and spat at a police officer during a drunken rampage.

Callum Butler, 23, left James McKinsley – who has a glass eye and suffers from emphysema – bruised and swollen after repeatedly punching and choking him during his attack.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard Butler’s mother Michelle – now deceased – took exception to him bringing a group of strangers to her home in Cupar in the early hours of the morning.

Fiscal depute Saima Rashid said: “The accused, his mother and the other three people were in the living room.

“The accused was telling his mother to calm down and shut up. Mr McKinsley had woken up during the commotion and attempted to pull the accused away from Michelle Butler.

“The accused retaliated and began to punch and seize Mr McKinsley by the throat and restrict his breathing.”

Butler then threw Mr McKinsley to the floor before kicking him on the body.

His mother called the police and she, along with one of Butler’s female friends, attempted to pull Butler away from Mr McKinsley.

Butler was arrested and taken to police headquarters in Dundee’s West Bell Street.

He became aggressive at the charge bar and spat on a police officer’s right arm.

Butler, of Eden Street, Dundee, pleaded guilty to assaulting Mr McKinsley at an address in Bonnygate, Cupar, on May 19 last year by repeatedly punching him on the head and body, seizing him by the throat and restricting his breathing, knocking him to the ground and kicking him on the body.

He also admitted assaulting PC Graeme Elrick by spitting on his arm.

Defence solicitor Anika Jethwa reserved mitigation for reports.

Sheriff Lorna Drummond deferred sentence on Butler until later this month. His bail was continued.