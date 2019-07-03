Fife band pen record deal with man who signed Oasis and Primal Scream

Hard work and dedication has paid off for up-and-coming Fife band Shambolics who have signed a record deal with Scottish music mogul Alan McGee.

The Glasgow-based music executive, who famously had bands such as Oasis, Primal Scream and The Jesus and Mary Chain on his old label Creation Records, has signed the Kirkcaldy-raised indie-psychedelia four-piece to his new vinyl release label Creation23.

The deal was signed in Edinburgh after the man with an irrefutable ear for talent was impressed by the band when he saw them live in the capital a few weeks ago.

Mr McGee said: “I was so glad I came up to Edinburgh to see the Shambolics live and I just had to sign them.

Shambolics’ line-up comprises Lewis McDonald (vocals/guitar), Darren Forbes (vocals/guitar), Jordan McHatton (vocals/bass) and Jake Bain (vocals/drums), who are all aged 24.