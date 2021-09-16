Fife athletics coach jailed for eight years for ‘monstrous’ rape and sexual abuse

A “Jekyll and Hyde” Fife athletics coach who raped one girl and indecently assaulted four others has been jailed for eight years.

Eric Simpson, 73, had denied a string of offences during trial but was found guilty of seven crimes against children and young women over nearly 18 years.

The 73-year-old was sentenced at the High Court in Paisley.

Former teacher Simpson had spent decades volunteering as an athletics coach in the Dundee and Fife area and was suspended as a coach when allegations of his offending surfaced.

Judge labels Simpson ‘monstrous’

Judge Lord Arthurson said: “These crimes involved, on any view, a flagrant breach of trust by you towards these young people and indeed, their families.

“The crimes committed by you against the first complainer and the second complainer – that complainer being a child aged between 13 and 15 when you offended against her – disclosed a particular depravity on your part.

“Having listened to the evidence at your trial, and in light of the jury’s verdict, it appears to me that you are very much a Jekyll and Hyde character.

“You have assisted and supported hundreds of young people as their coach and teacher over many decades.

“Your crimes against your victims in this case, however – and I’m referring in particular to the complainers I’ve already mentioned – are nothing short of monstrous.”

He said the first offender was ay low risk of re-offending but added he had “evidenced a complete lack of victim empathy.

He said: “Having regard however to the gravity of the course of criminal conduct before the court, involving as it did the sustained sexual abuse by you as their coach of children and young females and in particular the gravity of your crimes against the first and second complainers, you will well appreciate the only suitable disposal will require to be a substantial custodial one.”

The father-of-three, grandfather and great-grandfather was also placed on the Sex Offenders Register indefinitely.

‘Horrible’ song

At a previous hearing, the court court heard Simpson, of St Kilda Crescent, Kirkcaldy, played ’60s pop hit Young Girl to his victims.

One woman said Simpson told her the Gary Puckett and the Union Gap hit was her special song.

The 44-year-old said if she now heard the song as an adult it was “horrible”.

She said as a 13-year-old she became uncomfortable when the coach made reference to sexual matters.

He went on to massage her with baby oil after telling her to undress but his fingers began going near her private parts.

She said: “I was frozen. I was too scared to do anything.”

Another woman told the court that she heard Simpson saying it was very difficult working with young girls when they all fancied him.

She was also molested by him during massages and he went on to rape her.

The 53-year-old said: “He used to put music on and say this music made him think of me. It was Young Girl.”

Concern for others

The offences came to light when one of Simpson’s victims saw a recent photograph of him in a coaching role, posing with a young girl.

She was concerned others could be at risk so contacted police.

Detective Sergeant Graeme Dursley said: “Simpson was well known in the local community.

“He was held in very high regard in athletics circles and many of those we spoke to couldn’t believe the concerns were true.

“This shows his level of manipulation and the depraved character that he was.”

He added: “The women who agreed to testify against him are incredibly brave.

“When we approached them for the first time, they were all so glad that this was being investigated and that we believed them.

“It was a powerful moment and if it wasn’t for all the women agreeing to speak to us, we would not have had this conviction.”

He said: “I want to thank all of those women and also Scottish Athletics who helped us throughout our investigation.

“I want this to give others confidence to contact police if they have been a victim of abuse of any kind, no matter how long ago or who it involved.”

Pled guilty to seven offences

Simpson was convicted of using indecent behaviour towards his first victim on various occasions between April 1981 and April 1984 at addresses in Kirkcaldy and Burntisland.

He was also found guilty of raping her on various occasions between April 1982 and April 1984 in Kirkcaldy, Burntisland and at a Fife school.

Simpson made sexual comments and massaged a second girl between November 1986 and November 1989, beginning when she was 13, in Kirkcaldy.

He also exposed himself and got her to carry out a sex act.

Between December 1988 and December 1999 he indecently assaulted a 17-year-old at a house in Kirkcaldy.

He indecently assaulted another teenager between August 1992 and August 1993 on two occasions in Kirkcaldy.

His final offence happened between October 1997 and October 1999 at a school in Edinburgh when he indecently assaulted a female.

Lawyer describes effect on accused

His defence counsel Krista Johnston told the court on Thursday: “(What happened) is regretted by him and he is remorseful about the effects on one of the complainers in adulthood.

“I think it’s only fair to draw the court’s attention to him being a positive and important influence on the lives of a number of young people – some of whom trusted their own children to go on and be coached by him in due course.”

She said he is still supported by his family and continued to coach until 2018.

“He worked in a number of different institutions, he worked in the education of vulnerable pupils and his career within an education setting was one that was successful, these incidents notwithstanding.

“He devoted his life to athletics and ultimately coaching British athletes and two Paralympic champions.

“He has lost his reputation as a coach and a teacher, jeopardised his position at the head of his family – which is the most important matter for him.

“He has tested his marriage of 55 years.

“He has the shame of the conviction and it is a sad demise for a man who was previously loved and respected.”

She added: “Simpson of course does not agree with the conviction but he told me this morning he will accept punishment and he will work within the prison setting with others in order to better himself.”