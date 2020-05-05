Fife artists find new ways to showcase work during Covid-19 lockdown

Artists from Fife have come up with a clever way to showcase their work while social distancing after a major art show was cancelled.

The group, who were planning to exhibit their pieces at the North Fife Open Studios event, have turned to “virtual studios” after the event was axed due to Covid-19.

Morag Muir, an artist from Newport-on-Tay, is also using the internet to showcase her work.

Meanwhile, Wormit-based Duncan of Jordanstone Graduate Deborah Miller has been using her website to reach out to fans and host giveaways.

Wildlife artist Derek Robertson, from Balmerino, has chosen to reveal his work to the public via a series of video tours on his website.

And textile artist Andrea McMillian taken a slightly different route, turning to Facebook to display the work she produces in her Auchtermuchty studio.

Others, such as expressive landscape painter Helen Glassford, have turned to the popular video-chatting app Zoom in order to remain productive.

The 44-year-old artist has been using the platform to showcase her art and give virtual tours of her workspace to those who book in online.