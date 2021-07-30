Fife art centre given funds to purchase Newport’s Leng Home

A Fife art hub has been awarded over £290,000 to purchase Leng Home, a former care facility in Newport.

The funds, which come the Scottish Land Fund, will allow the town’s Forgan Arts Centre to expand into the former care home after outgrowing their old premises.

The creative hub have had Leng Home in their sights for quite some time, with aims to purchase at least part of the property stretching as far back as 2019.