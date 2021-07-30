News / Local / Fife Fife art centre given funds to purchase Newport’s Leng Home By Matteo Bell July 30, 2021, 4:00 pm Updated: July 30, 2021, 4:08 pm Leng Home in Newport A Fife art hub has been awarded over £290,000 to purchase Leng Home, a former care facility in Newport. The funds, which come the Scottish Land Fund, will allow the town’s Forgan Arts Centre to expand into the former care home after outgrowing their old premises. The creative hub have had Leng Home in their sights for quite some time, with aims to purchase at least part of the property stretching as far back as 2019. Register You have reached your limit of free articles, please register for a free account or log in to continue Email address Create a password Create your account or Register with Facebook Register with Google Complete Registration Already registered? Click here to login Login You have reached your limit of free articles, please register for a free account or log in to continue Email address Password Login or Sign in with Facebook Sign in with Google A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox. Don't have an account? Click here to register Forgotten your password? Click here to reset it Reset your password Email address Reset A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox. Remembered your password? Click here to login Don't have an account? Click here to register Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Telegraph Subscribe