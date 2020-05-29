Fife and Tayside jobs at risk due to likelihood of hundreds of redundancies at National Trust Scotland

Almost 40% of the redundancies the National Trust fears having to carry out in the wake of the coronavirus could occur in the North East and Highlands.

Figures shown to this paper show 171 jobs are at risk in Fife, Tayside, Grampian and Highlands and Islands, out of the estimated 429 expected to be lost.

National Trust Scotland (NTS) said its income was forecast to drop by £28 million this year and said it had also made investment losses of £46m due to stock market conditions.

NTS estates, which include Culloden near Inverness, have been closed since March as a result of the coronavirus lockdown.

This month it was warned up to 429 permanent jobs across Scotland could be lost.

A breakdown shows as many as 31 are under threat in Fife, while in the North East – which includes Crathes Castle – as many as 71 could be lost.

In the Highlands and Islands, 69 people may have to be made redundant.

It is understood the proposed cuts fall mainly on lower-paid, seasonal and part-time staff working in properties across Scotland – including many in remote communities where seasonal work is vital to economic survival.

Scottish Lib Dem leader Willie Rennie warned the impact of the NTS estates being forced to close would have wide-ranging implications for local businesses and tourism in rural areas.

He said: “The National Trust for Scotland draws visitors from across Scotland and the world. The closure of properties and the loss of jobs at these historic buildings will impact local businesses, hotels, hospitality and tour companies.

“When the lockdown is eased and the visitors return, we must be ready to support the local economic recovery and tourism and visitors will be important in doing so.”

North East Fife MP Wendy Chamberlain added: “Our history in Fife and across Scotland is a major contributor to jobs, not just directly those of the National Trust for Scotland but also those in the wider tourism sector that are sustained by the visitors the NTS properties attract.

“If we do not do everything we can to protect them it will have a serious knock-on effect for our local economy.

“Protecting these jobs makes sure that there is something to return to at the end of this lockdown for locals and tourists.”

The pair have written a letter to culture secretary Fiona Hyslop calling for help.