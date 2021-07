An unlicensed teenage biker nearly mowed down a police officer as he sped along a Fife footpath.

The 16-year-old, who cannot be named due to his age, was spotted riding around Leslie without a helmet.

When the boy spotted officers he made off along a pavement.

Fiscal depute Lee-Anne Hannan told Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court: “At about 1pm on the day in question, the police were on mobile patrol in the Glenrothes area.