Left-back Tom Field set to make bow against Jags

Left-back Tom Field is set to be thrust straight into the Dundee starting line-up this weekend.

The 22-year-old joined the Dark Blues late last Friday after news of first-choice Jordan Marshall’s injury came back worse than first feared.

Scan results on the thigh injury Marshall picked up in training arrived around lunchtime on the day of the transfer deadline.

That forced manager James McPake into swift action to add cover in the shape of Field, who had left boyhood club Brentford earlier that day.

With the late arrival, last weekend’s clash at Greenock Morton came too soon to make his debut with Jordan McGhee playing in the unfamiliar role on the left of defence.

After meeting his new team-mates and training all week, Field is now likely to make his bow in dark blue against Partick Thistle on Saturday.

To give him some match action, Field took part in a bounce game at Stirling Albion on Tuesday in which Andrew Nelson and Paul McGowan also featured after missing out at Cappielow through injury.

Nelson, who scored in the match, has been out since the turn of the year after surgery to fix a broken hand.

After seeing Christophe Berra and Christie Elliott make their debuts at Morton with Conor Hazard making a second bow after returning on loan, Field is likely to make his first outing against the Jags.

Manager James McPake said: “Tom Field trained this week.

“Jordan Marshall being out is disappointing because he’s been excellent.

“He will miss eight weeks at least, maybe 12.

“It’s a problem deep in the thigh muscle so it’s difficult to know when it has healed.

“Jordan is an explosive player so we have to make sure he is right with that one.”

Berra, meanwhile, made his first appearance in over a month last weekend and manager James was pleased with his start to life at the club.

He added: “Christophe was good. At the end, he admitted he was tired, it was his first 90 minutes in six weeks so, for that, he was really good.

“Jordon Forster was really good beside him and the full-backs did well.

“It’s not easy when balls come into your box constantly but I thought they held their own.”