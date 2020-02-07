Dundee signing Field looking to reinvent himself as he prepares for Partick debut

Dundee’s latest signing Tom Field says he has come to Dens Park to “re-invent” himself as he gears up for his debut.

The Dark Blues take on Partick Thistle tomorrow and 22-year-old left-back Field is desperate to get out on the Dens turf after a frustrating time at Brentford where his last first-team outing was almost a year ago.

He told the Tele: “I had been at Brentford for seven-and-a-half years so it was tough to leave but the time had come.

“I played a fair few games in the Championship and in cup games but there were good players there, some they’d paid a lot of money for.

“It’s hard to get in front of players sometimes coming from the academy.

“I had a go, it didn’t work out so now I’m here to re-invent myself. I need games, it’s one thing training week in, week out but without playing you miss out on so many things.

“In a game, everything is different, you want to win, there’s three points on the line. I haven’t played for a while so I’d love to play 90 minutes tomorrow.”

Field’s move north was a late one, only being confirmed less than an hour before the transfer deadline last Friday.

But he says he jumped at the chance when he heard Dundee were interested.

“It was about three, four o’clock when I heard about it,” he added.

“I had to rush back to the training ground, sort everything there and I didn’t have to think about it – I was going to Dundee as soon as I heard.

“There were other clubs but Dundee were the right one for me.

“I didn’t have any worries coming up here.

“There were a few Scottish lads in the Brentford B team who I’ve talked to – Ali Coote, who is from here, Jonny Mitchell, Theo Archibald.

“Ali had left for Waterford before this move came around but we’ve messaged each other and he said ‘definitely go’.

“I don’t know much about Scottish football, to be honest, but I do know that out of all the teams in the Championship, Dundee try to play.

“That’s a big reason why I came here.”

As well as a recommendation from former United man Coote to move to the city Field will have another reminder of home tomorrow.

Reece Cole, on loan at Partick Thistle from Brentford, is a good friend and Field hasn’t been slow in ramping up the banter ahead of tomorrow’s game.

“I know Reece really well,” Field said.

“I joined Brentford a week after he did so we are really good mates. I’ve told him I’m going to leave one on him! That’s a joke, obviously.

Alex Jones is there, too, and I know him from Bradford so there’s already been a lot of banter.”

The young full-back is also familiar with Dens Park.

“I’ve been here before, I watched a game.

“Lee Carsley was our U/21s manager and we came for a pre-season tour, playing a few teams and we watched a game against Everton here at Dens Park.

“That was five years ago so I don’t remember much but I do remember the atmosphere being good. It was pre-season but there was still a great atmosphere.”

Field’s deal with the Dark Blues is only until the summer but the left-back is happy just to be given a chance to get football.

“That suits me,” he added. I need game time.

“Some people might say ‘he’s only got six months’ but I see it as having six months to prove myself and that gives me an edge because I have to hit the ground running.”