‘Fiasco’ or fight back?: How ChargePlace Scotland’s EV switchover woes played out on Twitter

By Scott Milne
September 4, 2021, 6:00 am
A ChargePlace Scotland site in Elgin.
Electric vehicle drivers have accused ChargePlace Scotland of ignoring cries for help on Twitter during its problematic switchover.

SWARCO eVolt recently took over operations for Scotland’s charging station network with its service centre based in Dundee’s Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc.

The switchover has been inundated with errors, with the Austrian-firm fielding more than 2,500 complaints in a single week.

Our analysis of the social media platform found dozens of unanswered messages trying to highlight faulty chargers.

Some Twitter users expressed their displeasure when the account responded to my thread outlining a test of a handful of stations in the Tayside and Fife region.

The ChargePlace Scotland Twitter account informed me 435 charge points were working in Tayside on Wednesday September 1, with 15 issues waiting to be fixed.

This was called out by one Twitter user who sarcastically said it was “amazing” as the account “disappeared” during the changeover “fiasco”, only to “appear when there is a reporter about”.

The last time the ChargePlace Scotland Twitter account responded to a complaint was August 13.

Several recent requests for help about faulty chargers in the past month have been ignored.

However, a Swarco source said direct messages on Twitter are being regularly answered during office hours.

Not all drivers are happy with how the changeover is going, as shown by these Twitter users.

However, some users have taken to Twitter to praise ChargePlace Scotland as they work through the largest switchover of its kind ever undertaken.

A ChargePlace Scotland spokeswoman said: “We are working hard to respond to all enquiries.

“But if people are looking for immediate assistance or if they need help outside of office hours please call our 24-hour customer care team, or you can also email us directly or use the contact form on the website to tell us about a fault.”