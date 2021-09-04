‘Fiasco’ or fight back?: How ChargePlace Scotland’s EV switchover woes played out on Twitter

Electric vehicle drivers have accused ChargePlace Scotland of ignoring cries for help on Twitter during its problematic switchover.

SWARCO eVolt recently took over operations for Scotland’s charging station network with its service centre based in Dundee’s Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc.

The switchover has been inundated with errors, with the Austrian-firm fielding more than 2,500 complaints in a single week.

Our analysis of the social media platform found dozens of unanswered messages trying to highlight faulty chargers.

Some Twitter users expressed their displeasure when the account responded to my thread outlining a test of a handful of stations in the Tayside and Fife region.

The ChargePlace Scotland Twitter account informed me 435 charge points were working in Tayside on Wednesday September 1, with 15 issues waiting to be fixed.

435 charging sockets currently online and working in Tayside today. 15 have issues and manufacturers have had tickets raised for onsite visit. How’s the journey going? — ChargePlace Scotland (@ChargePlaceScot) September 1, 2021

This was called out by one Twitter user who sarcastically said it was “amazing” as the account “disappeared” during the changeover “fiasco”, only to “appear when there is a reporter about”.

Amazing how after disappearing from twitter after the change over fiasco Chargeplace Scotland appear when there is a reporter about — Neal Milne (@NealMilne) September 1, 2021

Did you notice they were back to reply to Scott Milne, being from the media, but not interested in helping EV drivers who just to charge? — taynuilt99 (@taynuilt99) September 2, 2021

The last time the ChargePlace Scotland Twitter account responded to a complaint was August 13.

@ChargePlaceScot when can I expect a reply from you please? My account is giving me the option to order a card for £10. This suggests that you have still to process the free one you promised to post out over 2 weeks ago. What is going on? Your help line also seems out of order — Mark Harrison (@markharro) August 13, 2021

Several recent requests for help about faulty chargers in the past month have been ignored.

However, a Swarco source said direct messages on Twitter are being regularly answered during office hours.

@ChargePlaceScot getting an "access denied" message at both the standard chargers in Cumbernauld Village. Why is this happening on a regular basis? — 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿Craig 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿Brackenridge🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@craigdot1) August 31, 2021

@ChargePlaceScot still no record of charging sessions on my account page since the switch over.

Able to charge using RFID card but would be good to see a record of them on my account — glasgowsheep (@glasgowsheep) August 19, 2021

@chargeplacescot Day 1 of Outer Hebrides staycation in an EV. No fast chargers operational whatsoever at the An Aird car park in Fort William. Only option was the type 2s at other nearby locations. Six shiny brand new chargers sitting there on a major route and not 1 working. — Mark du Toit (@MarktoonScot) August 29, 2021

@ChargePlaceScot thanks for ending both chargers at Loch Lomond shores 51300 to ‘help out’ someone without a RFID card. Could you not have the decency to restart my one? 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Mike Sharkey (@MikeSharkey79) August 26, 2021

Your lack of response was disappointing dear @ChargePlaceScot — Anything But Normal (@TheUnionWithers) August 26, 2021

@ChargePlaceScot any update? Two of the charging stations still haven’t been repaired despite me reporting them three times. Any was told my card would be sent out and still haven’t received it weeks later. pic.twitter.com/IrhtCsNs3G — Rob Kelly (@spryforacorpse) August 26, 2021

Not all drivers are happy with how the changeover is going, as shown by these Twitter users.

A disaster in progress. No reply on any emails or fault notifications and when I called to change my CC for invoicing told to call back in September, sometime 😡

Scottish Govt, get a grip on this. #transportscotland — Eddie Wright (@Daa2Eddie) September 1, 2021

Is there a cancellation clause in the new @ChargePlaceScot contract? @transcotland @ScotGov should be reviewing the service (or lack of) since @eVolt_UK (AKA SWARCO) took over. Chargers regularly down and no one answering helpline. — Jamie Marshall-Watt (@jamiem) August 30, 2021

However, some users have taken to Twitter to praise ChargePlace Scotland as they work through the largest switchover of its kind ever undertaken.

⚡️Another free ‘tank’ of energy while Ellidh’s at swimming and another great chat, this time with a 75 year-old couple who’ve just switched to EVs and loving it.

🚙 Great job @ChargePlaceScot @ScotGovNetZero @nlcpeople @nlleisure 👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/RgE53iOgaJ — Martin Grey 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇪🇺 (@agendascotland) August 26, 2021

A charge with a view 😍 Thank you @eVolt_UK and @ChargePlaceScot. Every charger on this trip has worked perfectly, and our hybrid's averaging 78mpg. pic.twitter.com/TVJCmOUhoU — Angie in Scotland (@AngieinScotland) September 2, 2021

A ChargePlace Scotland spokeswoman said: “We are working hard to respond to all enquiries.

“But if people are looking for immediate assistance or if they need help outside of office hours please call our 24-hour customer care team, or you can also email us directly or use the contact form on the website to tell us about a fault.”