A heartbroken woman has spoken of her agony after the man she was due to marry was killed in a Fife car crash.

Tom Holt, 26, died following a three-car collision on the A91 between Guardbridge and St Andrews shortly after 3pm on Sunday.

Originally from Australia, Mr Holt was pronounced dead at the scene.

His fiancée Laura Hood has paid tribute to the man she was due to marry later this year.

She said: “This year was supposed to be the best year of our lives.

“You were the kindest, funniest man I knew and I loved you more than I could ever tell you. Please wait for me, until we meet again.”

Three cars — a silver Mini One, a black Honda Civic and a silver Ford Mondeo, — collided at the junction of the C4 Strathkinness junction, about quarter of a mile from Guardbridge.

A female passenger in the Mini driven by Mr Holt and the female driver of the Honda Civic were both taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee under police escort.

The Mini passenger was said to have suffered “serious” injuries. The occupants of the Mondeo escaped unharmed.

The road was closed for around seven hours as investigators tried to piece together the events surrounding the tragedy.

Mr Holt’s employer, the St Andrews Brewing Company, paid tribute on social media to a man they described as “one of our own”.

“His beautiful personality, humanity and love for life will stay with each of us forever,” said the statement on Facebook.

Police Scotland have appealed for any witnesses to the crash to get in touch with them.