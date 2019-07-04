Fewer Dundee teen pregnancies due to more youngsters ‘sexting’, claims charity

Fewer teenagers are falling pregnant in Dundee because they are “sexting” more often than they are having sex, a charity has claimed.

New figures show pregnancies among under-16s are at their lowest level in a decade, amid a national slump in teen births.

A study conducted by the British Pregnancy Advisory Service (BPAS) has suggested that sexting – sending explicit pictures and/or messages via mobile phone or social media – is now seen as a direct alternative to intercourse.

The family planning charity also believes youngsters are drinking less, spending more time with their families and focusing more on their futures than pleasure.

Pregnancies among under-16s in Dundee have plummeted by 67% in the last decade, according to the NHS Scotland figures.

An average of 6.0 under-16s gave birth per 1,000 women in 2017, compared with 17.8 per 1,000 in 2008 – a drop of 67%.

Drops in pregnancies among young people of consenting age or above have also been recorded to a lesser degree.

However, Dundee still has the highest number of births per head of population of any council in Scotland.

Across Scotland, the average number of births among under-16s is just 2.8 per 1,000 women, less than half that in Dundee.

The BPAS study explored the link between declining teenage pregnancy and social media use, sex education and reduced alcohol use. More than seven in 10 youngsters who were interviewed by the charity said they believed sexting was commonplace amongst their peers.

The report noted: “The role sexting plays in the context of face-to-face sexual activity was discussed in the focus groups.

“Some participants commented that sexting could act as an ‘alternative’ to other sexual activity. Females in one focus group commented that sexting was an alternative used by their peer group in order to reduce their chances of getting pregnant.”

The report concluded that teenagers growing up today are part of what it called “Generation Sensible”.

Katherine O’Brien, head of policy research at BPAS, said: “Our research reveals that this is a generation who are focused on their education, aware of economic challenges but determined to succeed regardless.

“They seem to place significant value on responsibility and maturity, particularly when it comes to alcohol consumption and sex.

“We believe that young people themselves are making different choices about the way they live their lives.

“If we can maintain good access to contraceptive services for young people, there is every reason to hope this decline in teenage pregnancies is here to stay.”

Across Tayside, teen pregnancy rates have almost halved in the last 10 years but remain higher in the most deprived areas.

A child under the age of 18 living in the area’s most deprived localities is almost five times more likely to give birth than a child living in the region’s better-off neighbourhoods.

Ann Eriksen, NHS Tayside’s lead for sexual health, said: “There has been a great deal of work over many years by NHS Tayside and all its partner agencies to make sure that we have a wide range of support and interventions in place that we know work to reduce unplanned pregnancy.

“However, while there has been an unprecedented reduction in teenage pregnancies overall, there is still a marked difference in young women living in the most deprived areas.

“We need to continue to tackle the complex root causes of teenage pregnancy and enable those who become pregnant to carry on with their education and access support.”