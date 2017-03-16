The number of accidental house fires in Dundee has fallen.

Latest figures reveal a total of 45 accidental house fires were reported between October and December 2016 — a reduction of nine on the same period in 2015.

The findings came to light in a Scottish Fire and Rescue Service performance report presented to Dundee City Council’s community safety and public protection committee.

Colin Grieve, Local Senior Officer (LSO) for Dundee, acknowledged the reduction but urged residents to remain vigilant as many of the incidents were linked to people losing concentration whilst cooking.

He said: “There is a clear link between fire-related casualties and accidental dwelling fires.

“That is why we make such a concerted effort in the provision of home fire safety visits to ensure everyone has adequate fire detection in place.”