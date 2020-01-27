Controversial no-smoking policy punishes fewer than five Dundee City Council workers

A controversial no-smoking policy imposed on Dundee City Council staff a year ago has so far punished fewer than five rule-breakers.

Details of the policy, which bans council staff from smoking or even using e-cigarettes while on duty, were revealed in November 2018.

As of earlier this month, fewer than five workers have been either formally warned or punished for flouting the ban.

The authority says the policy is there to “promote non-smoking amongst employees… and to support employees who wish to stop smoking”.

But Simon Clark, director of the campaign group Forest, believes the policy is unlikely to be rigorously adhered to.

He said: “The fact that fewer than five people have been sanctioned suggests the policy is very hard to enforce.

“Nevertheless, threatening or punishing anyone for smoking or vaping during working hours is still outrageous.”